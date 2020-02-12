Dundee councillor backing Bill to banish period poverty

A Dundee councillor has added his voice to the growing support for a Bill that would enshrine into law the free provision of period products in Scotland.

Richard McCready has cited Dundee’s already strong efforts in the fight against period poverty in his praise for the Bill drawn up by Labour MSP Monica Lennon.

The West End representative, who is also a Labour member, is writing to MSPs asking them to support her Bill after it failed to win over the Scottish Parliament’s communities and local government committee.

He is also writing to Lynne Short, Dundee City Council’s fairness spokeswoman, to see if the administration can formally endorse the proposed legislation.

In Dundee, schools, community centres and leisure venues have offered free sanitary items to those who need them since October 2018.

Mr McCready said: “I support the Bill put forward by Monica Lennon MSP. I want to see cross-party support for it.

“Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee are providing free sanitary products in public buildings across the city. I think that we should build on this and deliver a national policy.

“Period poverty is unacceptable in this day and age and I think that we have the opportunity to build on the good work that has already been done to end period poverty in Scotland.”

An open letter in support of Ms Lennon’s Bill has gathered signatures from charities, women’s and LGBT groups, poverty campaigners and Girlguiding Scotland.