Dundee councillor asks parents for patience ahead of the return to school on Monday

A senior councillor is urging Dundee families to exercise patience as more pupils prepare to return to school from Monday.

Primary schools in the city will be going back to full-time lessons as children in P4-P7 re-enter the classroom for the first time since December.

Many secondary pupils will return on a part time basis, with at least one half day in school being offered.

They will have to wear facing coverings and observe two metre physical distancing in all areas of the school building.

This will be an exciting time for the P4-7 and secondary school pupils who have not seen their classmates and teachers for a long time.”

Senior pupils in S4-S6 will be prioritised as they work to complete coursework necessary for national qualifications.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families convener, says schools have notified families directly about the temporary timetables which will operate until the Easter break.

He is also asking families to follow guidance and be vigilant while dropping off or collecting children from school or nursery.

“It has taken an enormous effort by all of our school staff to prepare for this latest phase of return and I would like to thank them all.

“The pandemic is presenting a number of challenges but we are all determined to do everything to keep our pupils and staff safe.

“Our secondary schools have been communicating directly with families about arrangements for the return and I know that the options of young people have been listened to and taken into full consideration.

All going well, all pupils will be back full-time after the Easter holiday, but we have to stick with the guidance after we have come so far.”

“We are also remaining in close contact with parent councils about developments.

“I would ask for patience from families for the fourteen days of school that this return will cover.

“This will be an exciting time for the P4-7 and secondary school pupils who have not seen their classmates and teachers for a long time.

“All going well, all pupils will be back full-time after the Easter holiday, but we have to stick with the guidance after we have come so far.”

As an additional precaution, a one metre physical distancing rule has also be introduced on school transport.

Senior pupils and school staff will continue to be offered lateral flow test kits.

The Scottish Government have announced plans to offer test kits to younger pupils in S1-S3 after the Easter break, which begins on Thursday April 1.

The provision of remote learning for secondary pupils is expected to be hit over the 14-day period as teachers return to classrooms full time.