Dundee councillor announces Scottish Labour deputy leader bid

A Dundee councillor has announced he will run as the next deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Michael Marra, who currently represents the Lochee ward in the city, announced his intention to stand for the position by posting on his Twitter account earlier this evening.

Writing on the social media platform, Councillor Marra said: “With the election process now open, I am seeking the nominations of elected Labour colleagues in Scotland to be the next Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

“I believe it is vital that we have a councillor on the ballot and a unifying voice in the debate.

“The Scottish Labour Party must develop the policies, renew the politics and nurture the people that we need to get back into the fight for Scotland’s future.

“All Scottish Labour Councillors and parliamentarians can nominate and I would hope colleagues will afford me the chance to put my case by nominating me in the coming days.”

The position had been previously held by Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird, who lost her seat in last December’s general election to independent Neale Hanvey.

The race to become the Scottish party’s new deputy leader comes as Scottish Labour have begun enquiry into their disastrous showing in last December’s election, which saw them lose all but one of their seats across the country.

The party’s sole remaining Scottish MP, Ian Murray, is currently standing to be the deputy leader of the national party and has made it through to the second round of the contest.