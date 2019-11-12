Dundee council workers forced to put up new Christmas tree after previous one began falling apart almost immediately

Red-faced council workers have been forced to put up a new Christmas tree today after their previous one began falling apart as soon as it arrived.

A chunk of City Square was cordoned off to allow workmen to hoist another tree with a crane after the first one arrived in a dilapidated state.

One onlooker described how branches began falling off as soon as it was hoisted upright.

And Dundee City Council replied online to social media criticism of the poor condition of the tree and withering comments. Photos also began appearing online before the council confirmed their supplier was providing a replacement which is expected to be erected today.

A council spokeswoman said: “A new tree has arrived at no extra cost to the council.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Meanwhile, preparations are well under way for Friday’s big night when hundreds of families are expected to flock to the city centre for the occasion.

Santa makes an early visit to Dundee to join forces with Lord Provost Ian Borthwick to perform the official switch-on at 6.45pm.

Council workers have been working on the big event for weeks since October 19 with decorations appearing in the city’s Reform Street and elsewhere in recent weeks.

Santa will be making an early visit to Dundee on Friday and joining forces with Mr Borthwick to carry out the official lights switch-on.

And in Perth a spectacular fireworks show will take place along with the switch-on at 6.45pm on Saturday.

A clutch of special guests have been lined up for the event which is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern is hosting the occasion and also on stage will be members of girl group Atomic Kitten plus Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

Meanwhile, Arbroath’s Christmas Lights event takes place on Saturday, November 29 at 7.15pm in Kirk Square and children are asked to bring their letters for Santa.

Notorious Dance are providing entertainment at 6.10pm while Arbroath Pipe Band will also be on hand to perform.