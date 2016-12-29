Geography guru Andrew Kesterton knows more than most about using technology to put Dundee on the map.

The 35-year-old heads up Dundee City Council’s geographic information systems (GIS) team, which maps out local services like gritter routes and makes them work better for the city.

However, Andrew, of Stobswell, also uses his wealth of skills to help others when disaster strikes across the globe.

As a volunteer with charity MapAction, he rushed to Ecuador in April after an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale rattled the South American country, and was there within 48 hours of the disaster striking.

Together with other workers he was able to collate information on casualties, unstable buildings and people who were sleeping rough and were too afraid to go back to their homes.

This was then passed on to disaster agencies who used the data to save lives — and he’s been named as the charity’s volunteer of the year.

“I’ve been volunteering with MapAction for the last two years,” Andrew told the Tele.

“We use our skills to help organisations looking to deliver aid to the best place.

“We also work with local and national governments, and that gives us a real insight into how other people do things.

“We were the first response after the earthquake in Ecuador, right in the heart of the action.

“I was on holiday in Patagonia when I got the call.

“I texted my boss and he got back right away and told me to take an extra week off.”

While out in the field, Andrew collates information sent to him on the ground from rescue workers, the authorities and even local press, then creates maps which are used by emergency teams when picking through the rubble.

Andrew also joined a MapAction team in South Sudan in 2015, when a humanitarian disaster affecting millions reached crisis levels.

He said: “We’re all volunteers and do it in our own time, and the council’s been able to support me.

“Even though we’re volunteers, we work professionally, and we are looked after while we’re out there.

“You work hard — it’s long days in our tent.”

Andrew says he always returns to Dundee with new skills that he can use to improve local services.

He was even drafted in to help with this year’s biggest charity event.

He said: “My team in the council did some work for the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

“We decided to try to work out how to do the trail the quickest.

“One of our team ran around the city to make sure it all made sense.

“We shared it on the Bucket Trail website in the last few days to give people the best chance of seeing them all.”

Being a charity, MapAction relies on donations to fund its missions, and recruited TV presenter Alexander Armstrong as the voice of its Christmas Day appeal, broadcast on BBC Radio 4, in which he branded the organisation “the special forces of charitable delivery”.

Andrew said: “Being out in South Sudan really made me appreciate what we have here at home.

“It can be very challenging work.

“But it is so satisfying being able to use my skills to help others.

“You feel like you’re making a difference and that’s what MapAction is all about.”