Dundee council IT worker behind £1m fraud jailed

A fraudster who stole more than £1 million from Dundee City Council has been jailed for five years and four months.

Mark Conway, of Latch Road, Brechin, had admitted the fraud at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 2.

He appeared for sentencing today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Conway, 52, an IT expert with high level access to the local authority’s electronic financial systems, created numerous false invoices which he had paid into his own account over seven years between August 2009 and May 2016.

With the authorised access he had on the IT system, he was able to transfer funds to what was purported to be “Scottish Fuels” but instead went to his own building society account.

Following June 5 2013, Conway began to pretend to pay different service providers. In April 2016 council officials became suspicious.

The matter came to a head on May 25 2016 when a sum of £17,845.74 was labelled as being sent to Scottish Fuels, but staff found it actually went to a Santander account owned by Conway. The following day, council chiefs held a meeting at Dundee House where Conway was suspended on full pay. The overall amount obtained totalled £1,065,085.32.

The court was told that Conway has now signed over most of his pension and lump sum, amounting to £258,966, to the council. His home, which has £49,000 equity, will also be sold and the money will go to the local authority but only £7,000 has been returned to the council.

Speaking following the sentence, Nicky Patrick, procurator fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “Mark Conway was convicted of a serious offence – a fraud over a seven-year period.

“We welcome the sentence, which reflects the seriousness of the offences. When you are in a position of public trust, you will be held accountable.”

Conway had claimed the fraud had been carried out to cover gambling debts.

A council spokeswoman said: “Following the discovery of this crime, Dundee City Council has taken action to prevent a fraud of this type from happening again.

“An independent review of procedures has already gone ahead and measures have been put in place to strengthen controls.”