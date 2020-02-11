Dundee council vows investigation into ‘unused’ flood gates during Storm Ciara

An investigation has been launched into why flood gates were left open as Storm Ciara ravaged Dundee, allowing water from the Tay to seep past a multi-million-pound flood barrier.

Images shared widely on social media show vehicles in a car park at Riverside Drive submerged up to their wheels in water from the river as the city was battered by 52mph winds on Sunday.

Floodgates installed as part of a £6.9 million flood defence system were left open, which may have led to the water being able to reach the vehicles and flow onto Riverside Drive itself.

In response to criticism over why the gates were left open, council bosses have denied there were failings with the flood prevention scheme, but have confirmed they will look into whether improvements can be made to its response in future extreme weather events.

Tayside was braced for severe weather after the Met Office issued a yellow “be aware” warning for large swathes of Scotland and other parts of the UK.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says he has been told by council officers that flood prevention is “working” – but he has criticised the apparent failure to plan properly for the storm.

“I have contacted the head of design and property at Dundee City Council and they have said they are conducting a review into how this was managed,” he said.

“There are some aspects around the flood gates which they clearly have to discuss.

“We cannot have this extent of flooding on Riverside Drive ever again – the bottom line for me is that it is vitally important that they fully review what happened at the weekend.

“I’m pleased the council engineers are taking the matter so seriously, which is quite right because this wasn’t just a little bit of flooding.”

Bill Newcombe, chairman of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, claimed the council was “silly” not to own up to the error.

He said: “Dundee City Council paid, I believe, £7 million for the flood works – much too much money in my view – but having spent it you then must set up a process to close the gates when a flood is likely.

“I do not believe the council did not know the storm was coming and a flood a possibility.

“Then for them to try and make out it was working in some way was silly; it patently was not working. If it is working there should be no flood.”

A council spokesman said: “Council staff were out over the weekend and there are opportunities to improve protocols for assessing risk and timing for when the flood gates are used at Riverside.

“The incident will be reviewed to find out which procedures have worked and where improvements can be made.”

Storm Ciara continued to make her presence felt across Dundee yesterday as the weather changed from strong winds to flurries of snow throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning for wind and snow remains in place throughout today, with a snow and ice warning applying to Perthshire throughout tomorrow.

Temperatures today will be no higher than 3C, with gusts of up to 45mph likely to continue disrupting travel arrangements.

Bonnie Diamond, forecaster with the Met Office, said: “Storm Ciara has cleared off into the North Sea but we’ve got this strong polar maritime air mass which is bringing in rain and wind.

“At lower levels, in places at sea level, we’re most likely to see sleet and possibly hail – but you don’t have to go too far into the higher-up areas to see build-ups of snow.

“On the higher routes we’re looking at accumulations of 20cm.

“Eastern parts of Scotland will be somewhat protected by the higher ground but it will still be cold and windy.”

Floodgates a long-term solution to a long-term problem

The £6.9 million flood defences installed all along Dundee’s waterfront – and in the later planning stages at Broughty Ferry – are intended as a long-term solution to the problem of rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

Since 2009 Scottish councils have been obliged to draw up flood management plans in response to both climate change and “one in 200 year” extreme weather events.

Such a plan has been drawn up for the entirety of Tayside by officers at Angus Council – and it estimates that as many as 1,300 homes and 460 commercial properties are at immediate risk of flooding in the event of extreme weather.

According to projections by Climate Central, a climate change research group, a rise of 4C in ocean temperatures – predicted to happen in the next 100-200 years if carbon emissions continue at current levels – could see large swathes of Broughty Ferry submerged .

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency estimates that large parts of Dundee’s riverside – especially around Dundee Airport – is at a medium-to-high risk of coastal flooding, with surrounding roads at high risk of being submerged in standing water.

The flood measures that were completed in August 2018, stretching from City Quay to the airport, are a proactive move to minimise the disruption caused by flooding.

In the long term, they will provide the city with greater resistance to any rise in sea levels or adverse weather.

The measures include metre-high coastal defence walls and ‘set-back’ walls designed to hold water and prevent it from seeping into roads and causing disruption.

However, Dundee City Council’s failure to close the floodgates at the weekend meant that these measures did not work as intended.