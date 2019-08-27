Dundee council urged to take action over smell from composting site

Dundee City Council has been urged to take action to alleviate the smell coming from a Riverside composting site.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, is leading the calls to tackle complaints about a bad pong coming from the Riverside civic amenity site’s composting operation.

He said: “In the past few weeks, I have again received numerous complaints from residents who live to the immediate north of the Riverside recycling centre and composting operation about the extent of the bad smell.

“I have raised these concerns on numerous occasions with the council’s environment staff.”

Mr Macpherson urged any residents who had concerns to get in touch.

He said: “I would ask residents to contact me should they have any issues regarding any smell from the site in the coming weeks.”