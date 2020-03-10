Dundee council toying with allowing parking on pavements despite new legal ban

Council chiefs in Dundee are considering granting ‘exemption orders’ that will allow residents to continue parking on pavements despite a new law banning the practice coming into force.

Officers have suggested in a new report that some areas of Dundee could be exempt from the new Transport (Scotland) Act.

The new law, which was enacted into law in November, bans pavement parking and double-parking and makes both acts liable for enforcement.

Exemptions are only made for emergency vehicles and where orders are made by councils permitting the practice.

However, with some of Scotland’s most densely populated areas to deal with – along with the persistent problem of Eurobins – Dundee has several parking challenges to contend with.

Council transport guru John Berry, who authored the report for Dundee’s city development committee, said such exemptions would make allowances for parking in some of the city’s tighter streets.

He wrote: “Given the mix of housing in the city, with a significant proportion of tenements, the demand for on-street parking is high.

“There has been an historic acceptance of pavement parking in some parts of the city, and Dundee City Council will need to work with local communities to determine where exemption orders may be appropriate.”

Parking has been a contentious issue for several years in the West End, where many of the older, narrower streets are over-encumbered with cars.

Lib Dem member Fraser Macpherson suggested the proposals “struck the right tone” – but has suggested the authority formally consult in problem areas before it approves any exemptions.

He added: “I’ve had numerous complaints regarding the Eurobins issue and can think of several streets in my ward where there’s issues with pavement parking.

“The council should go out formally to community organisations and ask for their views.”

Mr Macpherson did, however, take issue with what he called the “premature” introduction of off-street parking charges in his ward without a residential parking scheme being in place.

Council officers are currently consulting on the long-awaited permit scheme, first approved by councillors in 2018, with a public meeting on Thursday at Blackness Library between 6pm and 8pm.

Council officers attempted to railroad through the suggestion that locals who sign up to a residential permit pay enough for “full cost recovery” of the spending on the scheme – a deviation from the initial suggestion back in 2018 of £62.

This was a red flag for the Lib Dem, who says locals ought to know exactly how much they would be paying before they give it the thumbs-up.

“We shouldn’t be precluding anything. In (Menzieshill) people pay £20 for their permit,” he said. “That’s not full cost recovery.”

Committee convener Alan Ross accepted a motion by the councillor to bring a range of cost options back to the council at a later date.