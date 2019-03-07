Dundee council to spend £8m on fire safety equipment in wake of Grenfell disaster

Dundee City Council is set to splash £8.3 million on new fire detection equipment in the wake of the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze.

The local authority will spend the sum on new heat and smoke detectors to replace its existing equipment.

New detectors to warn of carbon monoxide – a toxic gas that is colourless, tasteless and odourless – will also be installed.

In sheltered housing, the new alarms will be linked up to existing warden call systems to ensure minimum risk to tenants.

Elaine Zwirlein, executive director of neighbourhood services, will ask councillors on Dundee’s neighbourhood services committee to approve the spending next week.

She will tell members that the investment is required over the next two years to ensure Dundee’s council houses meet stringent new Scottish safety standards.

The guidance, enacted in January and taking effect in February 2021, requires all homes to have a smoke alarm in the living room, a smoke alarm in each hallway and a heat alarm in the kitchen.

Ms Zwirlein will tell councillors on Monday: “Following a Scottish Government consultation on fire and smoke alarms, the existing tolerable standard of housing will be amended and will apply to all homes across Scotland.

“This report therefore seeks approval to replace and install the required smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detectors over a 23-month programme to ensure that the council is compliant with the legislation by February 1 2021 and tenant safety is assured.”

The money will be sourced from the council’s housing revenue account, and the council will hold awareness events at facilities across the city to make tenants aware of the upcoming changes. Housing associations, private landlords and homeowners will also be required by law to comply with the new rules by 2022.

The changes to smoke alarm rules – the first in 30 years – were introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

The Scottish Government launched a consultation on smoke alarm laws following the major fire in the London tower block in which 72 people died.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said at the time of the enactment of the new rules: “Fires and fatalities from fires are decreasing but even one death is one too many. The tragic events at Grenfell Tower emphasised how important building and fire safety is.”