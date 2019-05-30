Dundee council testing which cars to ban from city streets

Council officers involved with implementing low emission zones (LEZ) in Dundee are testing which vehicles could be banned from city streets.

Consultations are also being carried out to look at the zones’ geographical boundaries.

The testing of vehicles and various scenarios for implementing the zones is to be completed by autumn, when a further update will be issued to the public safety committee.

High air pollution levels at Seagate and Lochee Road have identified these streets as areas of concern and boundaries surrounding them are being considered for LEZ.

Monitoring at these areas last year showed there was actually an increase in nitrogen dioxide output at Seagate – labelled one of Scotland’s most polluted streets.

There was a slight decrease in nitrogen dioxide output at Lochee Road, however both streets still have higher levels than government recommendations.

Councillor Alan Ross, community safety convener, said: “Our first priority is looking at buses and getting them to introduce cleaner engines with lower pollution outputs.

“New buses with Euro VI engines have already been introduced as well as older buses which have had Euro VI engines retrofitted.

“Once we have looked at all the buses, then we will start to look at car engines.”

Xplore Dundee has already introduced 14 Euro VI buses on its number 22 route, and Stagecoach East Scotland has introduced 15 Euro VI buses on its Taylink 99 service to St Andrews.

Dundee continues to lead the way with electric vehicle uptake, with 237 charging points – 84 of which are available at street locations.

There was a 4% increase in electric taxis in the city last year, meaning more than 17% of Dundee’s taxis and private hires are now fully electric.

A cycling strategy officer has also been appointed at the council and an active travel to school day was held in spring.

The proposed objectives for Dundee’s LEZ include improving air quality by reducing pollution levels, further promoting more active and sustainable travel choices, and contributing to the transformation of the city.