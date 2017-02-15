Dundee council tax set to rise by 2.5% next year

Dundee households could see their council tax bills rise by 2.5% next year, it was revealed today.

Speaking at a briefing on Dundee City Council’s 2017/18 budget plans, Willie Sawers – the administration’s finance spokesman – revealed that the council tax freeze the city has enjoyed for almost a decade is set to be lifted.

He said: “The SNP administration of Dundee City Council is presenting a budget which prioritises jobs, fairness and young people.

“We are providing an important package of investment in our city’s future. Our budget has no impact on frontline services and retains our policy of no compulsory redundancies.

“A modest 2.5% rise in council tax funds a £1.3 million investment package. For more than eight out of 10 households in the city this will mean a rise of less than 60p per week.

“Investment to establish decommissioning jobs, increasing school clothing grants and providing funds to combat delayed discharge show the priorities of the SNP administration.”

The council needs to cut £12.5m from its budget next year. The Tele revealed earlier this week how the administration plans to plug some of that gap by increasing a series of charges including parking fees.

Councils in Scotland are now allowed to raise council tax by up to 3% after the Scottish Government ended the freeze, which had been in place since 2008/09.

Mr Sawers’ proposals will go before a special meeting next Thursday, when councillors will vote on the budget for the coming year.