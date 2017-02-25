Dundee council tax rates for homes set as 2.5% rise confirmed

Dundee residents will pay up to £618 more per year under new council tax bands agreed at Thursday night’s meeting.

Band E-H homes face higher rises than lower-value homes due to new rules introduced by the Scottish Government this year.

Residents living in band H homes will pay £3,040.45 per year, excluding water and sewerage charges, up from £2,422.00. Band G homes face a price hike of £411.96 to £2,430.29, band F homes a rise of £267.41 to £2,016.63 and band E homes will pay an extra £150.43 next year, a total of £1,630.54.

Rises in band A-D homes are less severe, capped at the maximum 2.5% rise passed at last night’s budget meeting.

Band D homes can expect to pay an extra £30 a year — paying £1,241 in total — while band C homes will pay an extra £26.67 for a sum of £1,103.11.

Residents in band B homes will pay £23.33 more on their annual bill for a total of £965.22, and band A homes face a rise of just £20 to £827.33.

It is the first time Dundee residents have faced a rise in almost a decade, after council tax was frozen nationally in 2007.

The council administration’s finance spokesman Willie Sawers previously said eight out of 10 households in the city faced paying no more than 60p extra a week.

In addition, he said funds added to the council’s coffers by the higher tax rate would go towards a £1.3 million investment package for Dundee.

The new rates will be payable from April.