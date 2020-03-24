Dundee council suspends parking charges and urges firms to access government grants

Dundee City Council has suspended charges in its multi-storey car parks as one of its latest measures to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said today council officers were “monitoring the local situation daily and following the advice given by government and NHS public health experts”.

The suspension of parking charges – which also includes the council car park in Shore Terrace – comes on the same day First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced parking would be free at Ninewells Hospital for three months.

The council has also announced the closure of play areas and communal equipment such as outdoor gyms.

Household waste recycling centres are to shut, taxi testing will cease and the council will continue to support businesses, a spokesman said.

He addded: “The local authority has published a list of essential services which will be delivered during the current period of restrictions, in line with the latest government advice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The four multi-storey car parks are Greenmarket, Olympia, Bell Street and Gellatly Street. Please park responsibly, avoid parking dangerously and in disabled bays unless you are a blue badge holder.

“Our play areas and communal equipment have closed. Parks themselves and green spaces will be open for exercise and should be used in line with government guidance to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Our recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside will also close today until further notice. These measures will help to ensure that we all follow stay at home guidance and reduce social contact to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We would ask residents to please hang on to any bulky waste until the sites reopen and not be tempted to fly tip.

“Grant support is now available to help businesses deal with the impact of Covid-19. The purpose of these one-off grants is to help protect jobs, prevent business closure and promote economic recovery.”

The grant is being administered by local authorities on behalf of the Scottish Government, and can be applied for by clicking here, or alternatively by calling 01382 431203.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “This is a very fast-moving situation, the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetimes.

“But we must follow the latest government advice to slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce the number of people who get sick or die as a result.

“We have robust contingency plans in place, and these are evolving to reflect the changing circumstances. I’m heartened – but not at all surprised – by how quickly the city as a whole has mobilised to support those most in need.

“I would urge everyone to follow the stringent advice set out by both the UK and Scottish Government.

“These restrictions are in place for our safety and to let the essential services continue to work as effectively as is possible.

“It’s important to recognise the continued commitment shown by all those working day-to-day across a range of services – the NHS and public sector, volunteers, essential retail and supply chain, to name but a few – to mitigate the impact of this outbreak.

“Our city, our country, is very different right now. In the last 24 hours we have gone into what is effectively being called lockdown.

“I know this decision has not been done lightly, so again, please follow the latest government advice and play your part, so we can do ours.

“It’s a time of great anxiety for us all. Be kind and look out for our loved ones, and in time we will get through this.”