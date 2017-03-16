Thousands of council workers in Dundee could take strike action over pay.

Trade union leaders in the city warned today that 4,500 council staff are to be balloted over the pay rise on offer.

It is understood that all workers who earn less than £35,000 are to be offered a flat rate £350 annual increase.

The offer on the table for anyone earning more than £35,000 is 1% of their annual salary.

Unison’s Jim Macfarlane said early indications were that the offer wasn’t acceptable to the vast majority of workers.

He said: “Members are about to be balloted over the offer.

“If it’s rejected the union will then be recommending to members that they take industrial action.

“Workers and the unions are fed up of being offered wage rises that are way below the rate of inflation.

“We do not believe the offer on the table is acceptable and if, as we suspect, it is turned down, we will be asking members to take action.

“That could be in the form of strikes.”

Mr Macfarlane said that all sectors of the council workforce are affected.

He added: “Employees including care sector workers, admin and clerical staff, janitors, parking wardens, leisure and culture staff, leisure centre staff and Tayside Contracts staff are among those to be balloted.

“This offer isn’t acceptable — we’re asking for a £1,000 increase for all council workers.

“Costs for everything are increasing and the council tax rate is also to rise.

“It is time workers were offered a more acceptable wage rise.”

Stewart Fairweather of the trade union Unite echoed Mr Macfarlane’s view that the offer wasn’t acceptable to members.

He said: “We are holding out for a pay rise which will benefit all our members.

“Council workers are not prepared to accept the offer they have been made.

“Living costs are constantly rising and the council tax rise will also impact on all workers.

“We believe our members should be made an offer that is in line with the work they are doing.

“Some of our members will be worse off if they accept the current offer and we’re not prepared to let that happen.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Discussions are ongoing with trade unions at a national level.”