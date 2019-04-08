Dundee council spends £72k to put up Kengo Kuma pavilion… and £4k to destroy it

Dundee City Council spent nearly £72,000 on the ill-fated Kengo Kuma pavilion in Slessor Gardens – and another £4,000 to get rid of it.

Figures supplied to the Tele show the local authority spent thousands on the pavilion and its subsequent demolition.

The pavilion was designed by Mr Kuma to tell the story of Dundee’s regeneration for an architecture event in Edinburgh.

It was made using logs from wind-felled trees in Templeton Woods and had been destined to return to the woods as a cycling hub before the plan went awry because the timber had rotted.

Figures provided to the Tele show the cost of transporting the logs and assembling them to Mr Kuma’s design was £71,964.

After it was built, the pavilion was transported to the Pop-Up Cities Expo in Edinburgh before being mounted on a plinth in Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

Although designed by Mr Kuma as a temporary structure, council bosses had hoped to retain the pavilion and return it to Templeton Woods.

But last month Safedem workers brought in to prepare it for the move to Templeton Woods pulled it apart at a cost of £4,270. The firm has declined to comment on its involvement.

It is not known whether council bosses will mount an investigation but questions remain over the decision to remove it, given its status as Mr Kuma’s first building in the UK and the cash spent on the project.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council declined to say whether the authority would conduct its own inquiries.

She said: “We recognised the importance of taking part in the RIAS World Cities Pop Up pavilion during the Edinburgh Festival when foreign tourists to Scotland are at a peak.

“The Kuma pavilion which was temporarily sited at Slessor Gardens has been taken down and removed. It was originally designed as a temporary structure with a limited lifespan.

“Since it has been taken down and the timber is in a poor condition, it will be recycled.”

A spokesman for Kengo Kuma Associates said: “The pavilion was designed and erected for the RIAS World Cities Festival in 2016 as a temporary structure for that specific event. It was never intended to be a permanent structure.”