“Irresponsible” drivers parking on a narrow Dundee side street are creating a hazard for residents, according to the city council.

A street running adjacent to Dudhope Park is being used by drivers to park free of charge in the city centre, despite council signs asking people not to park there.

The narrow street, which splits off from the main Barrack Road as an entrance to the park, is regularly lined with cars parked on either side.

Recently-elected councillor Anne Rendall said: “We are exploring options on how we can get people to stop parking on the street.

“It is selfish of people to leave their cars parked there as emergency vehicles could require access and may be prevented from getting along the road due to the parked cars.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “This issue is being created by irresponsible drivers.

“The council is looking at longer-term options in the control of traffic in and out of Dudhope Park.”