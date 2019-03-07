Dundee council sets up new forum to help construction companies

A construction trade forum set up by the council will focus on issues which could threaten local companies.

Figures show employment in construction jobs in the city shrank 22% between 2010 and 2017, compared with a 3.7% growth across Scotland.

In this time period, Dundee suffered the collapse of Muirfield Contracts in 2015 and the liquidation of Scottish Electric Group in 2017. The collapse of McGill earlier this year will contribute to a further decline in sector jobs.

The new task group will aim to meet once a year, with council officers and industry chiefs using the platform to discuss any difficulties affecting local companies.

It forms part of a new Sector Development Plan that aims to formally outline the council’s support for the construction sector over the next five years.

Head of planning Gregor Hamilton and executive director of city development Robin Presswood say the sector has faced challenges in Dundee.

But in a report set to be reviewed by councillors on Monday, Mr Hamilton and Mr Presswood say there is potential for jobs growth in the construction trade in Dundee, particularly in housing projects.

The report said: “Despite the challenges, Tayside’s Regional Skills Assessment 2018-28 identifies that region-wide there are currently 16,200 jobs in the construction sector and predicts strong growth over the next decade requiring 1,400 additional jobs.

“Housebuilding has the potential to make a significant contribution to the city. Given the significant challenges that have faced the sector in recent years, the target for the development plan period will be to stabilise existing employment levels in the sector and provide a platform for future growth.”

The local authority wants to complete 480 homes a year from 2020 – which it says would support the jobs of 1,488 people.

A total of 1,639 homes are under construction in Dundee, with 542 homes awaiting planning decisions and another 1,112 approved but awaiting the start of construction work.

George Ramsay, regional officer at Unite the Union, cautiously welcomed the creation of the forum, adding: “It shows the council is at least trying to be proactive and trying to do something, because the industry is on its knees.”