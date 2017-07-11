Dundee City Council insists revellers won’t be disrupted when they attend a major music event at the weekend — despite a major road closure nearby.

Fake Festivals brings one of its popular events to the city for the first time on Saturday.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out at Lochee Park to see tribute acts to the likes of Queen, Kings of Leon and Green Day.

However, Ancrum Road — which runs alongside the park and is the main access road for the site — is shut this week and next for resurfacing work.

The closure is in place for the length of the street, meaning people travelling from all parts of the city will be unable to drive up to the park’s entrance — but a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said a “solution will be in place”.

Local businessman Cliff Robertson — who owns The Sweetie Monster and the Popin cards shop — hopes the festival will bring an economic boost to the Lochee area.

The 48-year-old said: “Here’s hoping it can give the area a lift, every little helps.

“The traffic has been a bit of a nightmare up Ancrum Road.

“I’ve been caught up in it a few times myself.

“I’ve no idea what they’re going to do to try to help smooth over the traffic issue.

“I’d like to see them try to get more people into the High Street if there’s going to be quite a few people there.”

Jez Lee, organiser of Fake Festivals, said: “It’s so great to be bringing the tour back across the UK again this year.

“We’ll be bringing a brilliant day and night to Dundee, with great music from some of the country’s best tribute acts. We’ll also have a bar in the huge marquee and entertainment outside with a variety of food stands and games.”

Fake Festivals has been running events across the UK since 2007 and is behind The Big Fake Festival, which is held in Nottinghamshire.

Talented ‘home-grown’ bands — including Cherry Bombz, Kasmir Crows and Demi McMahon — will also be performing at the Lochee Park event.