Dundee Council rent to rise by up to 2% with campaigners fearing it will add further misery on hard-up tenants

Plans to increase council housing rent in Dundee by up to 2% will have a “serious and detrimental impact” on people, according to a local campaign group.

Next week Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee will discuss proposals to increase rent rates for 2021/22 and will will be asked to approve a consultation with tenants to increase it by 1.5%, 1.75% or 2%.

Andy Duncan, from Dundee Against Austerity, said: “Considering the drastic situation we are in just now any increase in rent will severely impact on the poorer in our society and the council has to think about that.

“I am aware there is benefits assistance but a lot of people fall in between the gap like working families and the elderly.

“With coronavirus people are really struggling, job losses are accelerating and people are trying to get basic Universal Credit, there is a whole load of things that can’t be sorted in the blink of an eye.

“There is concern as well about increases at this time of year too with our ‘heat or eat’ campaign because so many people are already struggling to heat their homes.

“These increases will have a serious and detrimental impact on people.”

The results of the consultation with council tenants will be revealed in January.

Councillor Anne Rendall, convener of neighbourhood services at the council, said: “The annual rent consultation is an important engagement process.

“We are offering our tenants three options for next year’s charge, all of which will continue to provide a high-quality service and reflect tenant priorities.

“In addition to providing resources to cover the increased cost of delivering services, all proposed rises will allow for a further increase of £50,000 in the hardship fund for tenants who need financial assistance to pay their rent, bringing the overall fund to £500,000.

“All options also include resources to continue to spend on key priorities such as tenancy sustainment, ongoing investment in existing stock, creation of new affordable housing and reducing the level of fuel poverty in the city through improving energy efficiency standards of these homes.

“Our recent survey highlighted that tenants see further investment in energy efficiency through improvements such as external wall insulation to provide warmer, easier to heat homes as a priority.

“The recently agreed capital investment programme includes planned spend of £14 million on energy efficiency over the next five years.

“Agreement of the second or third rent options would provide additional resources of £2.4m or £4.8m respectively.

“An informed dialogue with our tenants is very important and last year over 2,500 tenants took the opportunity to give their views.”

Due to safety measures that are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, this year’s consultation will include further telephone surveying, targeted social media, information on the council’s website.

The council also says it will continue “discussion and collaboration” with the Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations and registered tenants organisations.

The committee will meet on Monday to discuss the proposals.