Dundee council removes bin after arson attack, the fifth incident in a month

Dundee City Council has been forced to remove a public bin after it was vandalised five times in just one month.

Council chiefs made the decision to remove the bin, which was only installed at Gillies Park in Broughty Ferry a matter of weeks ago, after it was targeted by firebugs on Tuesday night.

Police Scotland and the Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the park just after 9pm, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan expressed his disappointment in the actions of the vandals.

He said: “This sort of activity reduces the amenity of a park which everyone should be able to enjoy and clearly places a burden and cost upon the council, police and fire service, all of which has to come out of the pockets of already hard-pressed taxpayers.

“Most people can enjoy a park without resorting to acts of deliberate destruction so this is obviously the work of a nasty minority.”

Mr Duncan is now calling for increased patrols in the area in an effort to prevent further trouble.

He said: “I have contacted the police – who are aware of other incidents – to request that they mount more patrols here both in and out of uniform and perhaps deploy other measures to catch and deter wrongdoers.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a small quantity of rubbish on fire at 9.08pm. A crew from Balmossie Fire Station was in attendance at 9.13pm when a bucket of water and a shovel were used to extinguish the fire.”

A police spokesman added: “Police Scotland attended in Gillies Park, Broughty Ferry, shortly after 9pm on June 25 in response to reports of a small fire.

“The fire was extinguished safely by Scottish Fire And Rescue Service.

“Officers made a search of the immediate area but there was no trace of anyone potentially involved.”