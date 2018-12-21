Dundee council receives plans for 100 homes, school campus, sports complex and library

Proposals to build a school campus, sports complex and library facilities for children from Dundee, Angus and Perthshire have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

Developer Springfield Properties has put forward new details of its proposed second phase of development at Dykes of Gray, at the so-called Western Gateway to Dundee.

The application seeks permission to build 100 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, as part of the company’s wider plan to build 365 houses, retail space and offices at the South Gray village development, just over two miles west of Dundee city centre, between Liff and Invergowrie.

With hundreds of families expected to snap up the properties, the developer has addressed educational needs by laying out two options for Dundee City Council to consider – build a stand-alone primary school or create a combined school campus for children aged three to 18.

In its education statement to the council, Springfield said: “Through discussions between Dundee City Council, Angus Council and Perth and Kinross Council, a series of interlinked education needs have been identified.

“Within Angus and Perth and Kinross Councils there are varying degrees of need to address capacity in secondary education.

“A combined nursery, primary and secondary school and associated community facilities such as library and sports centre to serve the whole corridor between Invergowrie and Birkhill is currently being explored by the three local authorities.

“The education needs of the Western Gateway development continue to grow and there are currently two options available to Dundee City Council to address these – build a stand-alone primary school or develop a combined 3-18 school campus.”

A Springfield spokeswoman said: “Dykes of Gray village is proving popular with home buyers and already has over 140 homes occupied.

“We have submitted plans to Dundee City Council for the next part of Dykes of Gray village.

“The proposals include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, a new primary school and plenty of open space and a play park.

“The consultation period for feedback on the proposals begins in January.

“We’ve worked closely with Dundee City Council and look forward to their comments.”

The Western Gateway development is within the catchments of Ardler Primary and Baldragon Secondary schools.

However, the primary school is more than four miles from Dykes of Gray Road, with the secondary school approximately 5.3 miles away.

Once complete, the housing development is expected to bring a total of 1,225 school-age children to the outskirts of the city, although all of these pupils will not need access to schools at the same time given the speed at which new homes are built.

An annual average completion rate of 60 homes is expected, generating 21 new primary school-age pupils and 12 secondary school-age pupils each year.