Dundee council praised for correcting dog poo signs

Dundee City Council has come in for praise for its rapid response to a dog poo issue.

The local authority voted to axe a service to provide free dog mess bags to save £16,000 from the annual budget.

But Councillor Craig Duncan criticised the move to withdraw the scheme and also pointed out that signs in libraries and parks still said that the bags were available.

However, council officials reacted and informed Mr Duncan that the signage would be corrected as soon as possible.

He said: “I am a dog person and my main concern was that there were still misleading signs about which could lead to problems.

“People could be caught short with no bags when they are out and about.

“But the council have been very good and told me they will soon amend the signs, or cover some up if possible and also replace others.”