Dundee council officers to trial 20mph zone to increase safety

A trial 20mph zone in a Dundee community could be made permanent if councillors give it the green light.

Traffic in and around the Glens and Johnston Avenue has been subject to the 20mph maximum for a year in the interests of road safety and to create a safer environment.

Now after reviewing the volume and speed of traffic in the area, roads chiefs are recommending the reduced limit stays.

Mark Flynn, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “When we did the city-wide consultation more than 95% of residents in Johnston Avenue who responded were in favour .

“What it showed was that in the Glens average vehicle speed stayed below 20mph before and after the limit was introduced, but in Johnston Avenue it dropped from 29mph to 26mph.”

The speed limit’s introduction was based on a signage-only proposal without traffic calming measures and cost in the region of £16,000.

In the three years before the limit was reduced there were no accidents resulting in an injury in the Glens.

There was, however, a fatal accident at the mini-roundabout at Strathmore Avenue/Johnston Avenue/Brantwood, but it is not in the limited area and was not speed-related.

In the trial period there were also no accidents in the Glens or Johnston Avenue.

Vehicle volumes in Johnston Avenue went down by about 4% after the 20mph zone was brought in.