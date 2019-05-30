Dundee council officers say community orders proving effective

Community disposals for those convicted of less serious crimes are helping them integrate into their communities and reducing reoffending rates, local justice chiefs have claimed.

Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee will hear on Monday that the number of community payback orders (CPOs) has fallen in 2017-18 compared to the previous year.

Among the projects completed in the last year is work at a city allotment to create a community garden, helping at the Dundee Flower and Food Festival, beach cleaning in the Ferry and the preparation of food parcels.

Council officers have claimed the use of CPOs has led to a reduction in reoffending in recent years, making them a “credible” alternative to custody.

Committee convener Alan Ross said: “CPOs are generally used by the courts as a disposal for less serious offences. By undertaking unpaid work in the community, individuals can make a positive contribution to neighbourhoods across the city and also learn new skills.

“We are trying hard to ensure that we can keep down reoffending rates and CPOs are an effective way of doing this.

“Our services work with people to help them to address their problems and also ensure safety for the wider community.”