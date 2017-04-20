A scheme to get Dundee boys reading is one of a number of new initiatives set up by the city council.

Parent Zone has been introduced amid a raft of improvements the council claims to have made as a result of listening to what the people of the city want to see happen.

A report to go before the council’s policy and resources committee next week highlighted new achievements, including several at city schools.

Chief executive David Martin will report to councillors on the results of the authority’s Improving Services Through Listening to Customers and Service Users scheme.

Among those is a project that will benefit boys at Glebelands Primary School.

He said: “Parent Zone has been established to support and advise parents on a range of topics.

“These include motivating boys to read, and give them support with numeracy, literacy and homework.

“Parents and carers have been involved in planning future discussions.”

Mr Martin will also report to the committee that a new way to support “highly complex pupils” was being investigated at Morgan Academy.

He said: “A parent teacher focus group led to investigation of good practice and proposed development of a behaviour management system to support highly complex pupils.”

At Longhaugh Nursery School, the council is to continue to develop future use of community facilities such as libraries.

Mr Martin continued: “Parents who completed a questionnaire said they didn’t know how well we used the local community.

“We listened and we made a number of visits to Ballumbie Library and cafe. We visited Longhaugh Primary School to hold our Eat Well, Play Well group.”

Mr Martin said that in Dundee as a whole, communities, families and young people were listened to about specific actions they would like to see to tackle issues such as substance misuse.

He said: “Various groups, including Engage Dundee and the city-wide pupil council were all consulted on actions that will drive improvement.

“These will include a need for more opportunities for activities for young people, actions to improve stress and mental wellbeing in school and more opportunities for parents to be involved in children’s learning.”