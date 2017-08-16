Dundee council meets road accident targets

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

National targets to reduce road accidents in Scotland have been met by Dundee City Council.

To continue progress, councillors are being asked to approve new road safety measures across the city costing £150,000.

In June 2009 the Scottish Government set national road accident casualty reduction targets for 2020. Interim targets were also set for 2015.

When compared with the figures for the period 2004-2008, Dundee has reduced casualties by 44% against a 2015 target of 30% and a 2020 target of 40%.

The percentage of people seriously injured over the same period has been reduced by 65% against targets of 43% and 55%.

No children were killed on the local road network in Dundee between the baseline years of 2004-2008 and 2009-2015.

Road safety statistics and the improvement measures will be discussed by the council’s city development committee on Monday.