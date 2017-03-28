One of Dundee’s most popular annual events is facing a fight to take to the stage this year after council objections over noise.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok arrive in the city each summer for a host of cabaret shows in Baxter Park.

Their colourful gigs attract big crowds over the course of more than a week.

But their flamboyant style appears to have upset environmental health officials at the city council, who could now stand in the way of the events being held this year.

Ladyboys of Bangkok organisers have applied to the council’s licensing committee for a public entertainment licence to run from June 30 to July 8.

In a report sent to councillors, who will discuss the application at a meeting on Thursday, environmental health officer Fiona Piggot said she wasn’t able to support the bid.

She said: “A report was previously submitted detailing noise concerns relating to the event at Baxter Park last year.

“Based on these matters, I cannot support this application as the company failed to effectively control noise from the site and justified noise complaints were obtained.

“Enforcement officers discussed the matter with the company and they failed to implement suitable arrangements to address the matter.”

Ms Piggot said that the length of time the Ladyboys were on site compounded the impact of the noise on residents in the area.

She also said that if the councillors were of a mind to grant the licence, she would be looking for conditions to be included to minimise any disturbance caused.

She added: “Noise from the event will be audible to residents in the area.

“However, in order to minimise disturbance I would request that the duration of the event be reduced.

“The application is for the event to take place over nine consecutive days, with 11 shows over the Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

“A grant for the licence for fewer days will greatly reduce the likely impact that the overall event will have on the residents in respect of noise.”

The organisers of the event had not responded to a request for comment as the Tele went to press.