Dundee council making significant progress on equality – report

Councillors in Dundee are set to be told of significant progress in making the city council a more inclusive organisation.

A report from the chief executive, David Martin, said 2018-19 had been a “particularly active and successful year for breaking down barriers and creating innovative ways to involve individuals with protected characteristics”.

It comes as part of the council’s work towards eliminating discrimination, advancing equality and fostering good relations between various members of society under the terms of the Equality Act.

Mr Martin highlighted several milestones in achieving those targets. He said the council’s children and families service had taken a “key role” in engaging deaf pupils, parents and carers through the development of its first British Sign Language plan.

Continuing a focus on young people, he added: “Over the last two years, the children and families service has also taken the lead to raise awareness, promote and improve the equality opportunities for young people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT).

“With the assistance of LGBT Youth Scotland, the children and families service has gained the LGBT Chartermark this year. Two other schools have also gained their bronze award.”

The authority is also looking to establish an LGBT staff group as a “first step” towards increasing equality.

Further to that, council chiefs have changed the way they allocate grants – providing support to organisations delivering programmes or events that support equality, such as last year’s inaugural Pride celebration.

Meanwhile, at the council’s Dundee House HQ, a new computer-based system has allowed people with disabilities to alert staff to their needs on the day of their visit.

The report will be presented to councillors tonight.