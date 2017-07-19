The future of subsidised bus services in Dundee are being considered as part of an on-going council examination of public and community transport.

A “root and branch review” agreed in February has pledged to comprehensively analyse Dundee City Council’s spend to ensure resources are best used and services meet local community needs.

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “We know how much of a lifeline bus services are to people who live in our communities and the importance of convenient and affordable public transport to the city’s wider economy.

“But there is a balance to be struck when the bus operators find that some routes are not economically viable for them.

“That is when the council steps in, with more than £350,000 this year to help pay for some bus routes that otherwise simply wouldn’t be there.

“We regularly engage with bus operators and have partnered with them in schemes like the ABC ticket which allows unlimited travel across the city with any of three participating companies.

“But there are other creative and innovative solutions and ways of delivering services currently being looked at that will be brought to the committee for its consideration in due course.”