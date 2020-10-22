Dundee council leader warns of politicians using drug epidemic to ‘stoke up resentment’

Dundee council leader John Alexander has warned of politicians “lying to the public” about how quickly the city’s dire drug problem can be turned around.

The number of drug-related deaths is reportedly on course to be the highest on record this year, with new figures, yet to be released publicly, apparently showing there were 67 drug deaths in the city in the 2019-20 recording period – the same as the previous year.

However, during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, from April to June, it is understood there were 26 fatalities relating to substance misuse, sparking fears the total may soar to more than 100 by the end of the year.

Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra previously said the tally could be the worst on record, describing the matter as “an utterly intolerable situation.”

Mr Alexander said that any lives lost to drugs were a tragedy, but the timescales involved to battle addictions – some of which people have had “longer than he has been alive” – were going to take more than months in most cases.

The Strathmartine councillor said: “First and foremost, people and politicians should be very cautious about commenting on figures that they’ve not seen and haven’t been substantiated.

“I’m not going to be drawn on whether the figure is 60, 69, 70 or 80, whatever it may be.

“Whether it’s 60 or whether it’s 100, that is a shocking statistic for our city. I think that’s something all politicians can agree on.

“This is sometimes my frustration with politicians, and I’m sure it would be a frustration of some members of the public as well, is that people expect your reactions to deliver a result within weeks, months, or maybe a year or two.

“I think it’s probably not useful when we’ve got politicians suggesting that the actions of the (Dundee Drugs) commission, the action plan that’s been developed and being taken forward, will somehow miraculously turn round a drug issue of 20-30 years in the space of six months or 12 months.

“What alarms me is where politicians try to use an issue like this as a means of stoking up resentment, or suggesting there is inaction when the opposite is true.”

Mr Alexander said while it was often viewed as a council issue, the NHS, third sector organisations and people with lived experience of drug addiction also had a part to play in the process.

“I said this at the start of the commission; I think there’s a tendency for politicians to demand action and think that it’s going to come about tomorrow, and all they’re doing is lying to the public,” he said

When asked if he was referring to councillor Marra’s comments in particular, the council leader said: “No, I think it’s just me articulating the fact that we really need to be up-front and honest about this. So, it would be a lie for me to say that as a result of this action plan, in six months’ time, we’re going to have miraculously reduced the number of drug deaths in the city by 50%.

“What I’m talking about is that we have to have a degree of honesty with the public in all of these conversations, and I think we really need to be up-front.

“It’s about sending a clear signal that there is pressure that’s required, momentum that’s required; and the opposition members on Dundee City Council are perfectly entitled to say, ‘you’re not doing enough, it isn’t happening quickly enough’.

“That’s absolutely fine – but don’t try and predict the future and don’t try and portray it as a failure if drugs deaths aren’t coming down as quickly as you would like, because the reality is, this will be a longer-term change.

“Councillor Marra’s right – we need to push this hard, we need to make sure the momentum is behind the action plan, and I think it’s well-intentioned, where he’s coming from.

“I just think politicians should be slightly more careful and nuanced, and push the agenda absolutely, but not try and predict the future, or pretend that we’re going to deliver something that isn’t realistic.”