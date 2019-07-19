Friday, July 19th 2019 Show Links
Dundee council leader tweets he hopes Nigel Farage rally ‘will be held in portaloo’

by Steven Rae
July 19, 2019, 8:48 am Updated: July 19, 2019, 9:57 am
Nigel Farage, left, and John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has taken a swipe Nigel Farage and his planned visit to Dundee.

The Brexit Party politician will speak at an event in the city’s Caird Hall on September 12.

He is expected to be joined by a number of other speakers.

The Caird Hall.

However, Mr Alexander reacted to the news on Twitter saying: “Hmmm… I hope they have to move to a smaller venue because of a lack of uptake. Like a portaloo.”

Mr Farage’s visit is on of a number of events taking place across the country, with organisers urging attendees to “Join the Brexiteer fightback!”

The UK is set to leave the EU on October 31, but the process has suffered a number of setbacks in Westminster and Brussels.

