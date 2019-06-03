Dundee council leader says folk are ‘frustrated and angry with UK’ in relation to independence

Voters considering making the move from No to Yes have “no reason” to support the status quo, according to the SNP leader of Dundee City Council.

Reacting to our poll which shows a rise in support for independence following Brexit, Councillor John Alexander said: “The reality is that people are rightly frustrated and angry at the current state of the UK, the failed promises and lies of the then-No campaign and now see the benefits of Scotland deciding on its own future.

“Those moving from No to Yes have been given no reason to continue to vote for the status quo. Westminster’s insistence on a narrow, inward-looking agenda actually harms the very people who live here.

“It comes as no surprise that people have been attracted by a positive vision for Scotland.”

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie said the UK Government had shown “utter contempt” for Scotland since the 2014 referendum.

However, Bill Bowman, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East Region, disagrees.

Pointing to other polls which suggest a lack of support for a referendum in the near future, Mr Bowman believes the people have had enough of being asked to vote on independence.

He said: “For the vast majority of people who voted in the 2014 referendum, the issue of Scotland and the Union was decisively settled for a generation.

“Sadly, the obsession remains for some.

“The Survation poll carried out last month found only one in five Scots wanted another referendum in this parliament.

“Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon ignores our struggling schools, creaking economy and unsafe streets while playing fantasy politics.”