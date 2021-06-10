Dundee council leader says ‘complacency is not an option’ as Covid cases spike in the city

The leader of Dundee City Council has said he is alarmed by the spike in coronavirus cases and joined calls for people to take a test.

New data revealed the city is now the most infected local authority in Scotland and health bosses have issued a plea for locals to get tested.

The number of cases in Dundee has doubled over the last seven days, and as of June 7 the city had an infection rate of 247.1 per 100,000.

This is more than double the Scotland average of 105.9 in the week leading up to June 7.

Council leader joins call for tests

Council leader John Alexander joined NHS Tayside’s call for people to get tested, even if they have no symptoms, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

He said: “The rise in cases in Dundee is alarming – it has doubled in the space of seven days – and shows no sign of letting up.

“We now sit at a rate of cases per 100,000 people which is about twice the Scottish national average. So we need to act – the situation is very fragile and complacency is not an option.

“While it’s encouraging that we are not seeing the same numbers of hospital admissions and deaths that sadly occurred over the past year, let’s not forget there are still people in Ninewells Hospital today because of coronavirus.”

The SNP councillor also pointed out the impact case numbers are having on lockdown restrictions.

He added: “We of course remain in Level 2 restrictions while much of the country is in Level 1, with all that means for businesses and our own personal freedoms.

“This week there are around 1,000 pupils missing school in Dundee because they are having to self-isolate, further affecting a year of disrupted education.”

“We are continuing to support people who find themselves in serious financial hardship because they cannot work due to infection or self-isolation.

“If you aren’t getting tested regularly then please start doing so, regardless of your age, circumstances or vaccine status.

“It’s critical to turning this situation around and, with the variety of testing options available, is easier than ever to access.”