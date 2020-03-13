Dundee council leader on coronavirus: ‘Changes to the way we work may need to happen’

The leader of Dundee City Council has suggested that the city may have to respond with sweeping measures should coronavirus continue to spread.

John Alexander says nothing is being ruled out in order to contain and delay the spread of the Covid-19 bug in Dundee and elsewhere in Scotland.

Scottish ministers are set to bring in rules next week banning gatherings of 500 or more people in confined spaces where police and ambulance attendance would be required.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has also recommended that those displaying symptoms of the virus – coughs, fevers and breathlessness – should self-isolate for a week.

Mr Alexander said: “Our collective focus is on the health and well-being of the people of Dundee and visitors to the city.

“We need to listen to the professional medical advice and it seems certain that practical measures to limit the spread will result in visible changes (to how we work).

“There is a need to minimise the spread of infection and if that ultimately results in events being pushed back, changes to the way in which we work or closures of schools, for example, then that needs to happen.

“The number of cases remains low but we can’t be complacent. We are, as people would fully expect, planning for every eventuality.”

Mr Alexander added that plans have been drawn up to ensure key services for the city’s vulnerable, such as social care, remain operational.

However, he has admitted that this will be “a test for services” as they meet demand while keeping staff safe.

He was set to meet with council chief executive David Martin this morning to discuss the council’s resilience plans in full.