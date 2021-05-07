Dundee Council launch new scheme to engage with private tenants

Dundee Council has teamed up with Generation Rent to launch a new programme of private renter engagement in the city.

The council said private renters had “suffered greatly” during the coronavirus pandemic, and the project aims to ensure the council can understand the challenges they face.

The council, alongside Generation Rent, also wants to know what private renters know of their rights and how they can best be supported now and in the future.

A pilot will be launched for the first of its kind programme in the Coldside area of the city.

Dundee City Council said it maintains “wide-ranging, comprehensive engagement with private landlords and letting agents across the City” through the Dundee Landlord Accreditation (DLA), DLA seminars, eNewsletters and the Private Landlord Support Officer.

“However, we see an opportunity to engage with tenants in the private sector to ensure that they too are aware of their rights and responsibilities to ensure everyone has a safe, secure and comfortable home and a positive relationship with their landlord,” the council said.

To launch the consultation, Dundee City Council has partnered with Generation Rent, the national campaigning body for private renters.

The project was officially launched on 7th May, first through a survey available here.

It is open for all private renters in Coldside until June 18. The second stage will be in the form of focus-group discussions and forums with private renters, which will be held later in the year.

Elaine Zwirlein, Executive Director of Neighbourhood Services said: “Dundee City Council has an established track record of working to maintain and improve standards in the private rented sector.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Generation Rent on this project, which we see as a great opportunity to encourage private renters to have their say and influence how we take forward our work in this area.”

Alicia Kennedy, Director of Generation Rent “We look forward to working on this new project with Dundee City Council. While many vulnerable private renters face several challenges relating to their homes and tenancies, so few know that Dundee City Council can support them. By giving private renters in Dundee a platform to be heard and to learn more about their rights, together we can have real impact”.

This project is part of a larger nationwide project that has been launched by Generation Rent with funding from the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust. Generation Rent is partnering with six local authorities across the United Kingdom. Generation Rent will work with each council to develop best practice models for private renter engagement.