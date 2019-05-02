Dundee council invites firms to run six-week Christmas market in city centre

It might only be May, but plans are already under way to bring a new festive market to the city centre.

A tender process has begun inviting companies to submit their applications to cater for a Christmas programme

Dundee City Council is looking for a concessionaire to provide six weeks of entertainment in City Square.

According to the notice, the local authority is considering including a festive market, catering units and retail opportunities, as well as offering the chance for a temporary licensed bar to open.

For the last two years the Dundee Ethical Christmas Fair has taken pride of place in the city centre.

Housed in a giant marquee, it offered a selection of products from foodstuffs to clothing and art.

Tania Pramschufer, who organised the fair, said she had planned on operating for a third year, but the council had opted to go for something “more corporate” this year instead.

She added the fair brought ethical traders to Dundee from around the world, most of whom were keen to return.

Lynne Short, city development convener, said: “As someone who worked in tourism in the past I’ve seen how effective a continental-style market can be and it doesn’t take too much to achieve.

“Some temporary shed-like structures with Christmas lights and decorations can look fantastic.

“It would really complement the great decorations used by cafes in the square and the Caird Hall.”

It’s unclear if the six-week period covered by the tender would also include Hogmanay celebrations.

Ms Short added: “If you speak to people who live in Edinburgh, few of them go to the street party as it’s geared up for tourists.

“We’re looking to see what businesses can offer Dundee in terms of an engaging festive programme for local people and visitors alike.”

The Tele approached Dundonians and asked what celebrations they would like to take place this year.

Christopher McComiskie, from Whitfield, said: “I would like to see more live music.

“There are lots of up-and- coming bands in Dundee and a small festival in the square would give them some encouragement.”

Lori Dyer, from Stobswell, said: “I would like to see a mix of events.

“It would be great if they had something with animals – like reindeer for younger kids.”

Luciano Nobre, from Maryfield, said: “There needs to be more festivities and encouragement for events from the council.

“They need to splash out on more lighting, a nicer tree and I would love to see more live music.”

The council is accepting bids for the contract until May 29 and has indicated they will financially support the concessionaire to develop a successful annual event.

It follows a similar move by the council to offer the contract to run the farmers’ market earlier this year.

The deal, which launched in April, handed the day-to-day operation of the market over to an external operator who deals with everything from hiring staff to complaints.

In return the operator takes a cut of the market’s profits.

It is unclear if this would be the same deal offered for the Christmas programme.

In the contract notice the council requests the successful operator delivers a programme offering a variety of “creative activities and entertainment.”