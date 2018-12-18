Dundee council gives go-ahead to development of 119 flats

Councillors have approved a new 119-flat complex following in-depth consultations with the local community.

The development, at the heart of the former Victoria and Camperdown docks, will create two standalone, six-storey blocks on the site of a car park.

The north block includes 53 flats, while the south, river-facing block will have 66.

A retail unit will also form part of the project.

In addition, the development will include storage for 120 bicycles and 119 car parking spaces.

The City Centre and Harbour Community Council has given the project – being led by housing association Hillcrest and developer Victoria Dock Ltd – its backing.

Chairman Bill Newcombe (pictured) called on members of Dundee City Council’s planning committee to approve the plan at last night’s meeting because of the benefit to the area – and because feedback on the scheme has been taken on board.

The project originally included 122 flats but that has been reduced – as has the height, from seven storeys to six.

Mr Newcombe said: “The applicants have listened throughout the process. Things that we took issue with have been addressed.

“The height of the building has been reduced so it matches with existing buildings.

“And the developer has said it will change the facade so it matches with buildings around it.

“It makes the best use of the site for the neighbours and we would support it.”

Councillors approved the project last night.