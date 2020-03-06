Dundee council frees up high street space for parking – after approving housing plan for existing car park

Local businesses have hailed a decision to free up parking spaces on a troubled Dundee high street – but fear an incoming housing development could hamper footfall.

Councillors are set to approve a move to delete two “loading-only” zones from the top end of Lochee High Street to provide additional parking in line with existing rules.

Shoppers will be able to park in the spaces for up to 45 minutes between 8am and 6pm between Monday and Saturday if the plans are approved next week.

Council officers have made the recommendation following consultation with local traders who, the authority says, “believed these were rarely used and could be served better by increasing the provision for customers.”

Paul Smith, of the Lochee Traders Association, said the move had been “a decade in the making”.

“We’ve been asking for this since about 2008 or 2009,” he said,

“It’s a good idea to get rid of them, absolutely, but we’ve been saying they needed to go for so long. At this point, it could be too little too late.”

Despite the good news, traders are concerned at a recent decision by planning officers to permit the development of 14 houses on a piece of brownfield site that has long been used by local shoppers as a car park.

The former Weavers Village site was demolished as part of a regeneration plan for Lochee, with a one-way system installed on the high street that has been derided by local businesses since its introduction.

The estate had become what council chiefs branded a “haven for criminality” before it was levelled, tarmacked and turned into a parking facility.

Hillcrest Homes has been given permission to build the homes on the site by planning officers who overruled several infractions of planning policy to give the developer the go-ahead.

The plan was deemed to important to turn down due to the need for wheelchair-accessible housing in the area.

This was despite failing to provide recommended levels of parking and garden space for residents and not being fitting in with the long-term plan for the High Street retail area.

Mr Smith anticipates this causing an issue for some, but not all, of Lochee’s shoppers.

He added: “It’s going to make it more difficult to get parked, certainly – where are people going to park if they want to shop?

“But there’s a lot of people who are using it as a park and ride to get the bus into the town.

“I’ve heard there are even people coming in from Perth who dump their cars there and spend two quid on the bus in because it’s cheaper than parking in town.

“But there are signs up at the car park now telling people to move their cars away so it’s happening now.

“But freeing up the loading bays is a little bit of sunlight for the high street.”