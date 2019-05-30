Dundee council forks out £270k to replace park pitch

Dawson Park’s synthetic pitch is set to be replaced – thanks to a £270,000 investment by Dundee City Council.

Funding has been found in the local authority’s capital budget for the new surface, which will be used for “national-level hockey play” as well as other sports.

The new pitch will be a 2G pitch rather than a 3G artificial grass surface so it can accommodate as wide a range of sports as possible.

In addition to the new surface, wider plans for Dawson Park are in the pipeline following the success of a 10-year masterplan between 2004 and 2014 that saw substantial redevelopment take place in the open space.

Tony Boyle, head of environment, said in a report to be reviewed by councillors next week: “Dawson Park provides a good cross-section of facilities and the revised development plan will provide the potential to further invigorate this well used park.”