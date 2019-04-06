Dundee council finally set to take action after bin abandoned at beginning of year

Dundee City Council is finally set to take action after a recycling bin was abandoned in Coldside at the beginning of the year.

Residents in the Rosebank area claim to have made several complaints about a paper recycling bin which was apparently abandoned on Rosebank Road.

Local resident Tom Henney said he and his wife had each reported the bin at least five times, to no avail.

He added: “It was dumped some time earlier this year and has been gradually filling up.

“It’s been moving bit by bit along the road for a while and is full.

“We’ve phoned the council time and time again but no one seems to be doing anything.”

After being contacted by the Tele, the council said it would take action to remove the bin.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Arrangements are being made to have this bin uplifted.”