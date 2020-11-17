Dundee council employee admits stealing smoke alarms worth thousands of pounds over four years

A former Dundee City Council employee has admitted stealing fire safety equipment worth thousands of pounds over a four-year period.

Iain Gardyne flogged council-owned fire safety equipment on eBay after stealing multiple items between October 28 2015 and June 26 2019.

The 55-year-old resigned from his role as an electrical supervisor in September 2019 after bosses were tipped-off to his activities.

Gardyne did not appear at the city’s sheriff court to face the charge against him.

However, his solicitor, Jim Laverty, tendered a plea of guilty on his behalf. Reports have now been ordered ahead of sentencing next year.

Gardyne, Smithy House, Auchterhouse, made the thefts on various occasions at the council’s contract services department on Clepington Road.

In total, Gardyne admitted stealing 66 sensors, 93 heat alarms, 12 heat detectors and 40 smoke alarms.

The electrical supervisor resigned from his role after bosses were tipped off to council-owned smoke alarms being sold on the online auction site eBay.

He has since gone on to set up his own business, I.G Electrical, carrying out domestic, commercial and industrial work around Dundee and Angus.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Gardyne until January for social work reports to be prepared.

The construction services department where Mr Gardyne was employed has been at the centre of a major corporate fraud investigation after a contract to provide heat and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors was awarded without ever going out to tender.

Three senior employees have either been sacked or voluntarily left their roles since an investigation began last year.

Allegations have also been made against a number of other staff members.

The former head of the department, Mark Ross, stepped down from his role in the midst of a probe into his attendance on a golf trip to Spain arranged by Edmundson bosses.

A report published in September revealed that, of 24 whistleblower allegations made against the council in the last financial year, 15 were levelled against the construction department.