Dundee council employee accused of stealing dozens of fire and smoke alarms over four years

A former council employee is facing claims that he stole dozens of fire and smoke alarms over a four-year period.

Iain Gardyne allegedly stole several items of fire safety equipment between October 28 2015 and June 26 2019 while employed with Dundee City Council.

Gardyne did not appear at the city’s sheriff court in connection with the allegations and his case was continued without plea.

Prosecutors allege that the 54-year-old, of Smithy House, Auchterhouse, made the thefts on various occasions at the council’s contract services department on Clepington Road.

Gardyne allegedly stole 66 sensors, 93 heat alarms, 12 heat detectors, 46 fire alarms, 51 fuse boxes and two fans.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton asked Sheriff John Rafferty to continue the case as there was a possibility it could be resolved.

The case was continued until October.