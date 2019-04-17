Dundee council earmarks £860k for regeneration projects

Dundee City Council is to spend more than £860,000 on a community regeneration fund this year, if proposals are approved at a meeting next week.

The money has been earmarked to “help build stronger communities” and the plans will be discussed by members of the policy and resources committee on Monday.

Members will also hear a report on the Dundee Decides programme from last year which “helped give people choices” on more than £1.2 million of funding.

Council leader John Alexander said: “These allocations are an extremely important way of allowing communities to influence spending within their area.

“This funding is intended to help in the drive to improve people’s lives and helps build a strong sense of pride and belonging in our neighbourhoods.

“We are committed to tackling poverty across the city and these funds help us to promote inclusion and community wellbeing.

“This funding is an important part of the jigsaw in our efforts to improve the city and make it a better place for everyone.

“But we cannot be complacent and it is through ongoing efforts like community regeneration funding that will help to make all the difference.”