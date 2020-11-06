Dundee council convener thanks school pupils, families and staff for supporting new face covering guidance

Pupils across Dundee along with their families and school staff are being thanked for supporting new coronavirus guidance regarding face coverings in school.

Guidance introduced this week states that S4-6 pupils and their teachers should wear face coverings in classrooms and most secondaries across the city have also asked pupils in S1-3 to follow that guidance.

City council children and families convener Stewart Hunter is urging everyone to keep up their efforts in the fight against the virus.

Councillor Hunter said: “While speaking to the chairs of Dundee parent councils this week, I was heartened by the level of support there is across the city for this new guidance.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with them about a number of matters and I am always pleased to hear their suggestions come forward.

“I would also like to thank our staff as this new guidance has come in to our secondary schools.

“Their efforts during this very challenging time are appreciated.”

The Scottish Government guidance also asks families to wear face coverings when dropping off and picking up on all school grounds, even if they don’t go into the building.

Councillor Hunter added: “Our priority is to keep everyone safe in our schools and I would like to stress that everyone has a part to play.

“I am grateful for the co-operation that is being shown by all our nursery, primary and secondary school communities.

“We will continue to communicate with them directly on these issues.”

The guidance on face coverings does not apply to those with exemptions.