Dundee council chiefs could install CCTV at play park to stop fires and vandalism

Council officials are weighing up whether to install either security cameras or lighting in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour at a play park.

Powrie Park in Fintry has been hit by several fires in recent years, causing thousands of pounds of damage and leaving play equipment unusable.

A stolen wheelie bin was placed in the park and set alight in the most recent incident of fire-raising in September last year.

Since then, a remote access CCTV system made up of body-worn cameras has been used on regular patrols of the area in a bid to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

At a meeting of Fintry Community Council on Monday, it was revealed that no further incidents of anti-social behaviour have been captured on CCTV since the patrols were introduced.

Robert Redmond of the community council suggested a permanent camera could be installed as a replacement for the patrol.

He said: “One option we’re considering is a pole-mounted camera with a recording unit inside.

“This would mean there wouldn’t be a need for a connection to the council’s camera control room.”

He added: “We’re also considering a camera system that could be operated and monitored as part of the council system.”

However, representatives from Dundee City Council suggested that lighting at the park could be a more effective deterrent.

Graeme McKenzie, from the city council community safety team said: “People who commit malicious damage tend not to be in bright lights.

“Lighting for a park area would be the first proportionate thing I would recommend.

He added: “As this is a play park there is a heightened sensitivity to the monitoring and recording of children.”

Jacqui Fleming, local communities officer from the city council, added: “Members of the anti-social behaviour team knocked on local residents’ doors to better understand what was happening at the park.

“A lack of lighting was an issue that was repeatedly raised.”

Fintry Community Council will look at the cost of installing electricity supply for equipment at the park, as well as the cost of camera equipmen, before making a decision about the next steps.