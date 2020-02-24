‘Angry’ Dundee council care workers a step closer to strike action

Union bosses claim hundreds of angry city care workers are a step closer to possible strike action because they claim their grievances have fallen on deaf ears.

Last week GMB accused Dundee City Council of “rampant sexual discrimination” by imposing fees on female-dominated roles.

Social care staff have to pay their own care registration fees, jobs largely carried out by women, while similar costs in male-dominated roles are covered by the authority.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Now Unite the Union has joined the calls for change, and has lodged a formal grievance and threatened industrial action.

A spokesman for Unite the Union that represents the workers said feelings were running high over several issues affecting their posts.

Stuart Fairweather, the city’s union branch manager, said: “The union have now served a formal grievance on Dundee City Council but they have told us they are not prepared to hear us before March 5, obviously to coincide with the budget.

“We are demanding that we are heard before March 5. If we are not then we are asking our members to agree to a ballot.

“Initially this will be a consultative ballot but feelings are running very high and if we don’t get satisfaction, we are prepared to move to an industrial action and possibly strike ballot if that is the feeling of care workers.”

© DC Thomson

Mr Fairweather said that top of the list of concerns currently is the fact that Dundee City Council is making care workers, predominantly female, pay for their own Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) Registration.

“SSSC Registration is mandatory for all care workers – in other words a care worker must be registered to be employed as a carer.”

He said the annual registration fees started at £25 for all support workers, £35 for residential child care and school care workers, and for social work mangers and care inspectors there is an annual cost of £80.

He added: “If a care worker is not registered, they cannot work.

“Added to this is concern over future terms and conditions, rota changes and generally that they are not being listened to at all by the city council.

“These fears are felt by hundreds of workers, who are predominantly female in the care sector.”

He added: “There is deep satisfaction with the council, in particular that they won’t pay the SSSC registration costs. Workers are demanding that the council meets this cost.

“Following on from our many conversations with carers we are left in no doubt that workers feel unjustly treated.”

A council spokesman said: “The council meet regularly with the joint trade unions where matters of concern can be raised and discussed.

“The council had offered to meet with Unite representatives about SSSC registration in particular. A meeting with representatives of the joint trade unions will be arranged to discuss this particular topic.”