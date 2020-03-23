Dundee council cancels house repairs and closes headquarters as city battles coronavirus pandemic

Dundee City Council has closed its headquarters and cancelled non-urgent repairs to homes as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as closing the authority’s main reception building in City Square, special arrangements are in place in all schools and nurseries for the children of key workers, a spokesman said today.

Repairs to council properties which are not regarded as an emergency have also been cancelled.

The announcement comes hours after the Scottish Government released figures showing 14 people have now died from Covid-19 in Scotland, with 47 people in Tayside confirmed to have the virus.

A spokesman said: “Dundee City Council is working closely with partners across the city to deal with the increasing impact of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Officers are monitoring the local situation daily and following the advice given by government and NHS public health experts. The council continues to consider appropriate actions based on the national guidance.”

The spokesman said that from today, the main reception at 20 City Square is closed to the public; that special arrangements are in place in all schools and nurseries for vulnerable children and young people and those of key workers, and that only emergency or urgent repairs to council houses would be made.

Council leader John Alexander is among those who is self-isolating due to one of his children suffering a fever.

