Council bans flagpole on Dundee street after complaints

A Broughty Ferry neighbour dispute over a “flapping” flag has culminated in the council banning the installation.

The local authority refused planning permission for the six-metre flagpole to be put up in a front garden on Navarre Street after concerns about noise and the visual impact were raised.

Residents claimed their quality of life would be affected, with one neighbour saying the “flapping” would keep him awake, while another complained it would be in her line of vision from her lounge.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee received eight objections to the proposal by homeowner Fraser Moncur, who had previously put up the flagpole but took it down when he realised permission was required.

The application stated that he intends to fly a national flag, although it was not clarified which nation’s flag it would be.

On Monday councillors voted 17 to six to reject the proposal.