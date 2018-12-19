Dundee council approves plans for ‘modern-day tenements’

Plans for a “modern tenement” on a derelict site in the Hilltown have been approved by city councillors.

Members of the council’s planning committee have granted planning permission for 12 apartments spread over five floors with a retail unit on the ground floor.

The land to the north of 222 Hilltown, directly opposite the North George Street police station, has lain vacant for a number of years.

The application was submitted by Peter Inglis Architects, on behalf of Perthshire-based Sydhar Properties Ltd, which hopes to tempt a developer into buying the site by securing planning permission for the scheme.

All the proposed flats have two bedrooms, with some of the homes having balconies.

Parking will be situated to the rear of the properties.

Also included in the plans are courtyard gardens and a communal grass area at the rear of the building.

Members of the committee were told by the council’s planning director, Gregor Hamilton, that the application did not fully comply with the Dundee Local Development Plan 2014 as it did not meet the required standards in relation to parking or garden ground provision.

He added: “However, there are material considerations due to the particular site constraints that are of sufficient weight to justify a departure in this instance.”

Mr Hamilton told the committee there were four letters of objection received to the proposals.

Architect Peter Inglis said: “My client is looking for a developer to buy this from them and this is what they have proposed could be constructed on the site.

“The ground floor of modern tenements, as I call them is, especially in an identified retail area like the Hilltown, best-suited for a retail unit.

“And it takes the properties away from the street as well.”

The flats will form part of a regeneration of the Hilltown, complementing other recent developments.